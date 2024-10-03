GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bomb hoax at Tiruchi schools keeps anti-sabotage teams on their toes

The messages were sent through a couple of email IDs threatening that explosives placed at the institutions would go off

Published - October 03, 2024 10:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel conducting checks at a school in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel conducting checks at a school in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were on their toes on Thursday following anonymous email to seven schools and one college in Tiruchi City and another school on the outskirts, threatening that Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) placed at these institutions would go off in the afternoon. 

The e-mail was sent in the morning following which the police were alerted. The personnel of the BDDS, armed with necessary equipment, conducted intense checks at the educational institutions along with local police.

The police said email sent through a couple of IDs. The search operation went on till around 1 p.m. It later turned out to be a hoax. Some of the schools had declared quarterly holidays, the sources said.

The sources said separate cases had been registered in K.K. Nagar, Cantonment, and Fort police stations. The Cyber Crime Unit of the Tiruchi city police were investigating.

A few months ago, schools in Chennai had received a series of such hoax email.

Published - October 03, 2024 10:54 pm IST

