Bomb hoax at private school in Tiruchi

Published - August 29, 2024 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An email threatening that a bomb will go off in a private school situated along the Dindigul Highway on the outskirts of the city kept the anti-sabotage teams of the Tiruchi City Police and the Tiruchi Rural Police on their toes on Thursday. The threat mail turned out to be a hoax.

Police sources said a common email was sent to the private school which is functioning at various places in the State threatening that a pipe bomb would go off in the afternoon.

Acting on an alert, personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Tiruchi City and Tiruchi Rural Police along with detective dogs trained in detecting explosive substances carried out intensive checks at both schools. The students were sent home at both schools in view of the threat mail.  The sources said the anti-sabotage teams could not find any explosive substance at both places.

