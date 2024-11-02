Bomb detection squad disposes of shell at Andanallur

A shell, which was discovered by local people two days ago near the Vadatheerthanatha Swami Sivan Temple in Andanallur near Tiruchi, was safely detonated and rendered inactive in the Kollidam river bed.

The shell was found by a group of bathers, who noticed a cone-shaped metallic object lodged between rocks in the river near the bathing steps. They promptly alerted Jeeyapuram police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police recovered the shell-like object from the riverbed. Following the report filed by Andanallur Village Administrative Officer Vignesh, the police launched an investigation to determine how the shell reached the river. They are probing whether it washed downstream by water currents or if someone deliberately disposed of it there.

Following a request from the Jeeyapuram police to the Tiruchi city police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel were called in to examine the area and assess the shell’s condition. The shell weighed about 3.8 kg and measured 60 cm in length.

The disposal operation took place on Friday late evening at a 4-foot-deep pit near the Kollidam at Mukkombu where the shell was detonated to ensure it was fully neutralised.

To prevent any accident, the disposal was scheduled for the late evening after tourists left the Mukkombu area. Medical teams were on standby as a precaution, ensuring safety during the disposal, the police sources said.