Boilers association for rehabilitation banks

The Tamil Nadu Boilers Association has sought the creation of a rehabilitation bank/cell attached to the lead bank of the district or State for smooth revival of units declared as non-performing assets (NPA).

“The MSME sector in Tiruchi region has been in a crisis for the last four years and the pandemic has further aggravated the situation for NPA units that provided largescale employment for the last five decades,” association treasurer Rajappa Rajkumar said.

The accounts of the units must be transferred to the bank/cell after through a one-time settlement (OTS) of the outstanding, depending on the auction/market value of the properties, whichever was less. Units interested in making OTS shall be permitted to do so immediately.

Those who want time must be given a one-year period without interest after receiving initial payment of 10% of the OTS amount. Those wish to run the unit in the existing form without further investment — by making the OTS — must be sanctioned interest-free working capital term loan payable in seven years with a moratorium period of a year.

Units that need additional facilities must be provided access to equity funds by the government and further back up by banks. Equity and facilities not exceeding ₹2 crore must be covered under the credit guarantee scheme. The OTS can also be converted into interest-free working capital loan payable in seven years with a moratorium period of 12 months.

The banks can take action if promoters fail to honour the commitment in line with the proposal. Promoters who run the units must be encouraged to form a cluster to take bulk orders, which they must distribute among themselves to emerge out of the sickness successfully and early. The case of MSME NPA units in Tiruchi must be given special consideration due to jobs they provide, prompt payment of taxes and meeting other statutory obligations.

As they have become sick due to change in government policies and general recession, sanction of additional limits at lower rate of interest or interest subvention must be given. All NPA units have sold personal belongings and, hence, no collatoral or other securities must be demanded. The classification of such units must be changed to standard from substandard. With proper assistance, India can be an export hub.

Tiruchi has been known as one of the best fabrication hubs in South Asia. The MSME units have acquired proficiency in fabrication and machining of heavy and large equipment. Educated and highly skilled entrepreneurs have the expertise for complicated jobs, and skilled and efficient labour is readily available. All types of latest welding technology have been developed through Welding Research Institute, BHEL, Tiruchi. The Tiruchi fabrication hub has the manufacturing capacity of around seven lakh metric tonnes per annum.

BHEL Tiruchi has started getting orders. BHEL Ranipet has got good orders for flue gas desulfurisation from thermal plants for the next four to five years. Also, Tiruchi has been identified as a hub for production of defence components as part of defence corridor. Tiruchi MSME units have already formed clusters to undertake bulk orders from defence and railways, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said.