Body of woman found inside forest area, probe under way

August 22, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Mystery shrouds the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found inside a forest area at Devarappampatti in Jambunathapuram police station limits in the district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Priyanka of Urakkarai near Thathaiyengarpet. Police said the woman was married a year ago to Seenu Prasad.  Locals alerted the Jambunathapuram police station on finding the body of the woman.

Forensic experts inspected the crime scene and a sniffer dog was brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprit. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varunkumar inspected the crime scene and conducted enquiries. 

The body was sent to Thuraiyur Government Hospital for autopsy. The Jambunathapuram police are presently treating it as death under suspicious circumstances and booked a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigation was on. 

