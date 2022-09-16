Body of Tiruvarur man shot dead in Kuwait brought home

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru laying a wreath on the coffin containing the body of Muthukumaran at Tiruchi Airport on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Muthukumaran, who was allegedly shot dead in Kuwait, arrived at the Tiruchi international airport by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight on Friday evening. It was sent to Lakshmanankudi, his native village in Tiruvarur district.

The body was brought, thanks to the efforts of the State government and the Embassy of India in Kuwait.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paid homage to Muthukumaran at the airport. The body was handed over to the family and then taken to Tiruvarur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a brief interaction with reporters at the airport, Mr. Masthan said Muthukumaran had gone to Kuwait for employment early this month. Offering his condolences to the family of Muthukumaran, Mr. Masthan said those going abroad for employment were being sensitised to the need for ascertain the nature of job they were taking up.

In the current year alone, 116 persons from Tamil Nadu had died abroad, he said, adding that efforts were made through the Department to bring back their bodies. Those going abroad should register their names and other details with the department and this would help to protect the interests of their families, he said.