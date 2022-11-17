Body of one more worker found dead in septic tank

November 17, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KARUR

A 36-year-old person belonging to Chinnamalaipatti near Manavasi was found dead in a septic tank at Gandhi Nagar in Thoranakkalpatti on Thursday, where bodies of three workers were recovered two days ago. All four have said to have died due to suspected asphyxiation.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, upon receiving inputs from the police that R. Gopal of Chnnamalaipatti was missing for two days, searched in the septic tank and found his body. The body was subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

Sources said that Gopal had gone along with Sivakumar of Chinnamalaipatti for the construction work at Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday. When three workers, who entered the 10-feet deep septic tank to remove the wooden planks used for constructing it, failed to return, Gopal is said to have entered the tank in search of them. But, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies of three persons as they were told that only three workers were missing.

Suspicion grew that Gopal was also among the victims after his wife Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint that her husband, who went along with Sivakumar of the same village, was missing.

Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case against Gunasekaran (41), owner of the building, and Karthick (35), mason, of Vengamedu. Karthick has been arrested.