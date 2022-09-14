Body of murdered activist cremated

Special CorrespondentC. Jaisankar KARUR
September 14, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of R. Jaganathan of Kalipalayam, who was run over by a truck belonging to a stone quarry, allegedly for exposing its illegal functioning, was cremated at an electric crematorium at Palamapuram here on Wednesday amid tight security.

After securing the signature of Revathy, the wife of the murdered activist, the police, accompanied by a few relatives of the deceased, took the body from the mortuary and transported it directly to the crematorium in the evening.

Revathy had refused to accept the body of her husband from the mortuary, demanding a free and fair investigation into the murder and ₹1 crore as compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and the revenue officials had held several rounds of negotiations with Revathy and the protesters and activists since Sunday. The police were said to have obtained her consent when she went to meet Collector T. Prabhushankar to present a petition, seeking re-autopsy. The Collector rejected her request saying the standard procedure had been complied with.

Ahead of handing over the body of Jaganathan, the police arrested R. S. Mugilan, convenor, of Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement and a few others.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

P. Gunasekaran, general secretary, Samaniya Makkal Katchi, claimed that Ms. Revathy was coerced to give her consent to accept the body. She was not allowed to act independently, he charged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app