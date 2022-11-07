Body of missing teenage fisherman recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of a 17-year-old fisherman from Nagapattinam district, who was reported missing since Sunday morning after he fell into the sea while returning in a fibre boat, was recovered on Monday evening.

Coastal Security Group sources said the body of R. Rajapandian of Akkaraipettai was recovered around 5 p.m. in the sea near South Poigainallur close to coastal town Velankanni. Rajapandian and his father Rajendran ventured into the sea in a fibre boat for fishing on Sunday morning.

The father and son were returning to the shore when their boat which was entering the mouth of Akkaraipettai harbour capsised apparently due to heavy waves at that time. The two fell into the sea. Rajendran was rescued by fishermen, while Rajapandian was reported missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A search was launched on Sunday afternoon with help from local fishermen to trace the missing youth.