Body of ‘history sheeter’ killed in police encounter handed over to family

The body of Duraisamy alias “MGR Nagar” Durai, a “history sheeter” who was killed allegedly in a police encounter in a eucalyptus grove at Vamban in the district on Thursday, was handed over to his family after the autopsy at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The body was taken to Tiruchi where Duraisamy for final rites. Earlier, a section of family members of Duraisamy staged a protest seeking action against the police personnel involved in the encounter. Police sources said the Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, would conduct an inquiry into the encounter death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.