Body of ‘history sheeter’ killed in police encounter handed over to family

Published - July 12, 2024 08:30 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Duraisamy alias “MGR Nagar” Durai, a “history sheeter” who was killed allegedly in a police encounter in a eucalyptus grove at Vamban in the district on Thursday, was handed over to his family after the autopsy at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

The body was taken to Tiruchi where Duraisamy for final rites. Earlier, a section of family members of Duraisamy staged a protest seeking action against the police personnel involved in the encounter. Police sources said the Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, would conduct an inquiry into the encounter death.

