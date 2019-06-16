Tiruchirapalli

Body of history sheeter buried

The body of history sheeter S. Vallarasu, 21, who was killed in a police encounter at Madhavaram in Chennai, was buried at his native village of Ponparappi near here on Sunday.

The body was brought from Chennai in the early hours and taken to his house. Later, it was taken in a procession in the afternoon and buried at a graveyard amid tight security. Samikannu, Vallarasu’s father, and his family members took part in it.

