Body of Class X student recovered from Kollidam

The body of a 15-year old boy who went missing while swimming in the Kollidam was recovered on Sunday morning. F. Sam Roshan, a Class X student, was out with four of his friends near Azhagiripuram when they went for a swim in the river and Sam went missing. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began a search for the body.

