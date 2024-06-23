ADVERTISEMENT

Body of Class X student recovered from Kollidam

Published - June 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 15-year old boy who went missing while swimming in the Kollidam was recovered on Sunday morning. F. Sam Roshan, a Class X student, was out with four of his friends near Azhagiripuram when they went for a swim in the river and Sam went missing. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began a search for the body.

