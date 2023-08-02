ADVERTISEMENT

Body of civil engineer killed in Maharashtra accident handed over to family in Nagapattinam district

August 02, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

V. Kannan, 23, a civil engineer, was one of the 20 killed when a girder launching machine collapsed at a work site on the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district on July 31, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, handed over the body of the engineer to his family | Photo Credit: Twitter@GingeeMasthan

The body of V. Kannan, a civil engineer from Nagapattinam district, who was killed in the collapse of a girder launching machine in Thane district in Maharashtra, was handed over to his family on Wednesday.

V. Kannan, 23, a native of Ayakkaranpulam near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, had been working as a site engineer at a private construction company in Maharashtra since last year. He was among the 20 persons killed in the collapse of a girder launcher at a Samruddhi Expressway work site, on the night of Monday, July 31, 2023.

Kannan’s relatives sought the help of the Nagapattinam district administration to bring his body back from Thane, and petitioned Collector Johny Tom Varghese. On Wednesday, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, handed over the body to his family.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled his death and announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh for his kin from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

