Body of another Nagai fisherman killed in mid-sea clash recovered, two more arrested

February 27, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of another fisherman who was killed in a mid-sea clash between two groups of fishermen from Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam coastal villages in Nagapattinam district on Sunday night was retrieved from the sea on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Kalathinathan of Akkaraipettai. He was the younger brother of S. Sivanesa Selvan who was killed in the mid-sea clash and whose body has already been recovered.  Police sources said the body of Kalathinathan was retrieved from the sea about one nautical mile off the Kallar coastal village in the afternoon.

The body was taken to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Kalathinathan, Sivanesa Selvan ventured into the sea along with their other brother S. Athmanathan on board a fibre boat on Sunday evening. While they were engaged in fishing, a group of fishermen from Keechankuppam came in a mechanised boat which allegedly damaged their fishing nets leading to an argument between the two groups. 

The mechanised boat allegedly rammed the small-size fibre boat. In the impact of the collision, the fibre boat capsized and Kalathinathan, Sivanesa Selvan and Athmanathan fell into the sea. The fishermen of the mechanised boat allegedly attacked the brothers using fishing equipment. While Athmanathan managed to escape with injuries after he was rescued by another group of fishermen who were fishing in the vicinity, his two brothers suffered injuries and died. The body of Sivanesa Selvan was recovered subsequently. 

The Nagapattinam Marine Police had registered a case in connection with the killing and arrested seven persons initially. The sources further said two more persons including the owner of the mechanised boat identified as Balakumar (35) were arrested on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, fibre boat fishermen of several coastal villages in Nagapattinam district did not venture into the sea for fishing on Tuesday in the wake of the killing. They wanted the government to ensure their safety and protect their livelihood. 

