Body of a man suspected to have been shot dead found in Sirkazhi

May 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The body of a 30-year-old man, suspected to have been shot dead, was found on the banks of the Uppanar River at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to police, K. Kanivannan, 30, a native of Thenpathi in Sirkazhi, was working as a cook in a hotel at Sirkazhi. On Tuesday night, he was found dead, with heavy injuries on his forehead, on the banks of the Uppanar in the town. Sirkazhi police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Police sources suspect he was shot dead by assailants and registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have formed three special teams to identify and arrest the accused. The motive behind the alleged murder was yet to be ascertained and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT