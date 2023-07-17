ADVERTISEMENT

Body of a boy recovered from Cauvery river

July 17, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire Service Department personnel recovered the body of Poovarasan (14) of Melatheru, Mooppakovil near Kumbakonam from the Cauvery river on Monday.

According to police, the boy went for a swim in the river on Sunday along with his friends at Kottaiyur. While bathing he suddenly disappeared and on noticing him missing his friends alerted others who were taking bath.

Subsequently, the Swamimalai police and the Fire Service Department personnel at Kumbakonam were informed about the missing boy. The police and fire service personnel launched a search in the river till late in the night on Sunday.

On Monday morning, the body of Poovarasan was recovered at Perumandipadithurai near the Mela Cauvery bridge, Kumbakonam, police said.

