February 16, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A partially decomposed body was found near Tiruchi Combined Court Complex on Friday. The police said based on an alert, the body of a man, suspected to be about 40 years of age, was found in a bush near the court. The police suspect it to be a beggar who could have died a few days ago. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for an autopsy. The Sessions Court police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT