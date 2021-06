20 June 2021 19:53 IST

TIRUCHI

The body of a man was found floating in water in a stone quarry at Nedumalai near here on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as S. Prakash (46), a resident of Malaipatti, who was involved in tile laying work. Police suspect Prakash who had gone missing since Friday might have consumed alcohol.

Somarasampet police have registered a case.

