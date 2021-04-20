Body exhumed

The body of a history-sheeter, Silambarasan, 30, was exhumed on Tuesday for re-postmortem as per an order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Silambarasan’s body was found lying in a tank at MGR Nagar on April 10.

According to police, his relatives suspected that he might have been beaten to death and his body left in the tank. The victim had several cases pending against him at police stations in Kumbakonam, Mannargudi and Sirkazhi. He fled his father’s house at MGR Colony in Dharasuram on the night of April 9 when a police team came in search of him.

Kumbakonam Taluk police registered a case and handed over Silambarasan’s body to his relatives after postmortem on April 10 for burial at Dharasuram.

A few days ago, however, Silambarasan’s relatives staged a demonstration near Gandhi Park at Kumbakonam alleging that the youth was beaten to death. They moved the Madurai High Court Bench seeking its intervention to ascertain the cause of death.

Revenue officials arranged for exhumation of the body on Tuesday for conducting re-postmortem as per the court order, police said.