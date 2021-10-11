Bodies retrieved from lake

THANJAVUR

11 October 2021 18:16 IST

The bodies of Sivasakthivel, 14, and Kamalesh, 11, of Musiri hamlet near Madukkur were retrieved from a lake in the village on Monday.

According to police, the victims ventured out of their homes on Sunday evening. Their family members panicked when they did not return even after 8 p.m. and searched in vain . On Monday morning, some villagers spotted the Sivasakthivel’s body in the lake and informed the police and his parents.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, fire service personnel retrieved the body of Kamalesh in the afternoon. Madukkur police registered a case.