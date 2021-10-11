Tiruchirapalli

Bodies retrieved from lake

The bodies of Sivasakthivel, 14, and Kamalesh, 11, of Musiri hamlet near Madukkur were retrieved from a lake in the village on Monday.

According to police, the victims ventured out of their homes on Sunday evening. Their family members panicked when they did not return even after 8 p.m. and searched in vain . On Monday morning, some villagers spotted the Sivasakthivel’s body in the lake and informed the police and his parents.

Later, fire service personnel retrieved the body of Kamalesh in the afternoon. Madukkur police registered a case.


