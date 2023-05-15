Bodies of two students recovered from Kollidam river at Srirangam

May 15, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Fire and Rescue Services Personnel have recovered the bodies of two students who were washed away while taking bath in Kollidam river at Srirangam near here on Monday. Four students – S. Vishnu Prasath, 14, S. Hari Prasath, 15, A. Gopalakrishnan, 17, and S. Abiram, 15 – of a Veda Padasalai at Melavasal in Srirangam slipped into the deep side while taking bath in Kollidam river at Srirangam early on Sunday morning.

Gopalakrishnan was rescued by the people in the vicinity and the three others drowned and were washed away in the stream. Based on an alert, a team of Fire and Rescue Services Personnel launched a search operation in the river and found the body of Vishnu Prasath nearby.

The search operation continued on Monday and the rescue team found the bodies of Abiram and Hari Prasath at Azhagiripuram near the old bridge, 200 metres away from where they drowned, at a few metres deep. The recovered bodies were sent to Government Hospital at Srirangam for postmortem, said police sources.