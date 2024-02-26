Bodies of boy and girl found in well

February 26, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Bodies of a 20-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were found inside a well at Ammapalayam village in Perambalur district on Monday.

The deceased resided at Ammapalayam village. The boy was a third-year computer science student in a private college in Perambalur, while the girl was a class IX student. According to police, they were in love with each other.

However, their parents were said to have opposed their alleged love affair. The two went missing on Sunday prompting the parents to launch a search. The bodies of the boy and the girl were found inside a well on Monday morning. They were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Government Hospital, Perambalur.

Perambalur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said the sources.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.