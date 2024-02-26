GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of boy and girl found in well

February 26, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bodies of a 20-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were found inside a well at Ammapalayam village in Perambalur district on Monday.

The deceased resided at Ammapalayam village. The boy was a third-year computer science student in a private college in Perambalur, while the girl was a class IX student. According to police, they were in love with each other.

However, their parents were said to have opposed their alleged love affair. The two went missing on Sunday prompting the parents to launch a search. The bodies of the boy and the girl were found inside a well on Monday morning. They were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to Government Hospital, Perambalur.

Perambalur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said the sources. 

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.