Bodies fished out of ‘Kamalalayam’ tank

Two dead bodies – one on Sunday and the other on Monday – were fished out of ‘Kamalalayam’ tank here where the three-day annual float festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety from May 20 to 22.

Police sources said a girl, Muscon, 13, belonging to a migrant family from Rajasthan, and an autorickshaw driver, Venkatesan, 50, of Tiruvarur reportedly slipped and drowned in the tank on Sunday morning, the third and final day of the annual float festival.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services department personnel searched the tank and retrieved the body of the girl on Sunday afternoon. The search for Venkatesan’s body was suspended on Sunday evening in order to ensure the conduct of the float festival, sources said.

The search resumed on Monday morning and Venkatesan’s body was retrieved from the tank in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the conduct of the float festival while a dead body remained in the tank water had annoyed a group of local devotees.