Blueprint for terminal at Tiruchi airport ready

The blueprint for the proposed new international passenger terminal building at Tiruchi airport is ready.

A French consultant, engaged by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has come out with a futuristic concept design for a swanky two-level integrated passenger terminal building and the cost estimate. The blueprint incorporates the rich culture and heritage of Tiruchi, besides encompassing other aspects.

The consultant has also come out with a Geo-Technical Investigation report for the new building that will come up adjoining the existing one.

With the concept design report ready, AAI has now planned to hold a meeting with all stakeholders where the foreign consultant will make a detailed presentation on the concept drawing and other aspects connected to the new project.

The new building will come up on AAI-owned 67,500-sq mt site and will have a basement and air side corridor.

The presentation is being planned to be held at the airport on Friday, with invitation to all stakeholders, including representatives from the airlines, oil companies and Central Industrial Security Force, to attend, a senior AAI official told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The meeting will ascertain the comments and suggestions of the stakeholders and the valid ones will be considered, the official said. The blueprint will be forwarded to the AAI authorities in New Delhi for perusal and approval. Once the design is approved, the next stage will be preparation of tender documents, the official added.

“It will certainly be one of the most beautiful international passenger terminal buildings in the southern region. The proposed building will be environment and user friendly, besides being energy efficient on a par with world standards,” said the senior AAI official.

The construction of the building will be futuristic, taking into account the growth of passenger traffic in another 15 years. The Environmental Impact Assessment, which is being done by a Hyderabad-based agency is in the final stages, the official said.

The ground works ahead of the actual construction of the new terminal are in an active stage. The AAI has also proposed to construct a new technical block-cum-Air Traffic Control Tower and barracks for the Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the next phase.

At present, Tiruchi has direct connectivity to Colombo, Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Sharjah. The international passenger movements has exceeded 6.95 lakh till date in the current financial year.