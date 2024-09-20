Blood donation camp marks RPF Raising Day

A blood donation camp was organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at its Zonal Training Centre here on the occasion of the RPF Raising Day on Friday. The camp was organised by the Tiruchi Division and the RPF Zonal Training Centre on the direction of the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Tiruchi Abhishek. A total number of 34 RPF personnel from the Tiruchi Division and the Zonal Training Centre besides trainees participated in the camp, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

