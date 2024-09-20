GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blood donation camp marks RPF Raising Day

Published - September 20, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A blood donation camp was organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at its Zonal Training Centre here on the occasion of the RPF Raising Day on Friday. The camp was organised by the Tiruchi Division and the RPF Zonal Training Centre on the direction of the RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Tiruchi Abhishek.  A total number of 34 RPF personnel from the Tiruchi Division and the Zonal Training Centre besides trainees participated in the camp, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.