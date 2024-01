January 09, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam, a Deemed to be a University, organised a special blood donation camp at Government Rajah Mirasdhar Hospital, Thanjavur, on Monday.

Sixty students of the institute donated blood at the camp conducted to mark the 91st birth day of its Vice-Chancellor K. Veeramani, according to a University release.

