September 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

More than 100 volunteers donated blood at a camp held at PRIST University, Vallam, on Wednesday.

The blood donation camp was organised by the NSS Cell of the university in association with doctors from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, according to a university release.

