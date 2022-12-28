Blood art to be banned, says Health Minister

December 28, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The practice of collecting blood and using it to paint would be banned in Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the COVID-19 preparedness at the international airport here, he said, “Collecting blood for the purpose of creating art should be stopped from today. Blood is used to save countless lives, and is not the only medium for painting. Therefore, blood art centres will be banned in the state, and anyone violating these rules will be subject to serious action.”

“A lot of lives are saved by blood donation and it is not appropriate to use it in art. Doctors and other medical professionals utilise the proper needle and technique while collecting blood from a patient and also preserve the blood effectively. However, blood collected for painting is not properly preserved, and since multiple patients can have their blood drawn with the same needle, dangerous viruses like HIV may affect them,” Mr. Subramanian said. He also requested the youth to refrain from such practices.

The Minister said that health department officials were instructed to mandatorily take RT-PCR tests of all the passengers at the international airport who arrive from countries where the spread of infection has been high. Beginning Saturday, Tamil Nadu resumed random testing of international passengers arriving at the airports amid a surge in coronavirus infections overseas.

“Wearing a mask and washing hands are already covered under COVID-19 protocols. We have not announced any relaxation. All the COVID-19 standard operating procedures still remain. It is safe to wear a mask in crowded places like malls, and air-conditioned environments,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has already reported the BF.5 variant of Omicron and the present BF.7 variant reported overseas is a sub-variant of the virus, he said. Talking about the recent rise in active cases in foreign countries, Mr. Subramanian said the number of cases had decreased to single digits, and there was no loss of life for the past six months. “As many as 96% of the people have been administered the first dose of vaccine, and 92% of people with the second dose of vaccine. Immunity levels among people have increased which is the reason the State has not reported COVID-19-related deaths during the last six to seven months,” Mr. Subramanian added.