Tiruchirapalli

Blood analyzer donated

TIRUCHI

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) donated a fully automated blood analyzer to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial General Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi, on Monday.

The equipment, which costs ₹ 27 lakh, has the capacity to test 4,500 blood samples per day. This machine was formally commissioned by the Dean K.Vanitha in presence Ashiya Begum, Vice-Principal, KAPV Government Medical College, and others.

HPCL had donated a digital X-Ray machine at a cost of ₹ 9 lakh to Viralimalai Govt Hospital in Pudukottai district in February this year. The hospital has carried out many complicated surgeries of road accident patients in the recent past, according to a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 8:17:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/blood-analyzer-donated/article31332813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY