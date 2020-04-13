Blood analyzer donated

TIRUCHI

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) donated a fully automated blood analyzer to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial General Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi, on Monday.

The equipment, which costs ₹ 27 lakh, has the capacity to test 4,500 blood samples per day. This machine was formally commissioned by the Dean K.Vanitha in presence Ashiya Begum, Vice-Principal, KAPV Government Medical College, and others.

HPCL had donated a digital X-Ray machine at a cost of ₹ 9 lakh to Viralimalai Govt Hospital in Pudukottai district in February this year. The hospital has carried out many complicated surgeries of road accident patients in the recent past, according to a press release.