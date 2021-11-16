Blockage in culvert leads to inundation

THANJAVUR

16 November 2021 21:08 IST

Paddy fields along the Konakadungalar in Aimbadumelnagaram and Varagur in the district were inundated due to heavy discharge in the water course on Tuesday following heavy rain in the locality on Monday.

The villagers complained that weed overgrowth had blocked the flow across a culvert, leading to inundation. Tiruvaiyaru tahsildar D. Nedunchezhian, who inspected the spot along with the village administrative officer Rajesh, joined the villagers in clearing the weeds.

Advertising

Advertising

According to rough estimates, about 500 acres of samba paddy crop could have been submerged. Officials said the water was draining and expressed the hope that the crop would not have suffered damage.