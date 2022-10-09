Block-level discussion on formulation of distinct State Education Policy on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau
October 09, 2022 21:55 IST

Stakeholders of school and higher education have been invited for a discussion and to offer suggestions on formulation of a distinct State Education Policy at the block-level on October 11.

The inputs by the participants comprising educationists, volunteers, non-government organisations, professors, retired professors, teachers, retired teachers, students, and parents will be submitted to the high-level committee chaired by Justice D. Murugesan constituted by the State Government to formulate the policy. The stakeholders will be required to submit their suggestions listed on A4 size papers, District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a press release.

Discussions will centre around pre-school, school, college education, training for school and college teachers, developing content attuned to employment opportunities, learning outcomes, challenges in incorporation of employability skills, exam system and reforms, teacher recruitment, performance targets, life skills, innovation, soft skills, language skills, and ensuring social justice in the educational system.

The suggestions must pave way for students to unfailingly pursue higher education in arts and science streams, engineering, or other professional programmes, establishing high research standards, and ways to obtain funding from national and international research agencies, the release said.

The discussion will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations in each block: Anthanallur Union - Srirangam Boys' Higher Secondary School, Lalgudi Union (Nest Matriculation Higher Secondary School), Mannachnanallur (Government Girls' Model Higher Secondary School), Manikandam (Holy Cross Matriculation School, Somarasanpet), Manapparai (Jeevan B.Ed. College), Marungapuri (Vidiyal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kovilpatti), Musiri (M.I.T. Polytechnic College), Pullambadi (Child Jesus Matriculation Higher Secondary School), Tiruchi (Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam), Tiruverumbur (Boiler Plant Boys' Higher Secondary School), Thottiyam (Kongunadu B.Ed. College), Thuraiyur (Imayam B.Ed. College), T. Pettai (Sowdambika Matriculation Higher Secondary School), Uppiliapuram R.SKI.. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Erakudi), and Vayyampatti (R.C. Matriculation Higher Secondary School).

