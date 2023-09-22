Block level committees formed to monitor CM’s breakfast scheme

September 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KARUR

Collector T. Prabhushankar has formed block-level committees for effective implementation of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The scheme was started on September 15, 2022, in select schools. In the first phase, it was rolled out in 77 primary schools in the district, including 67 schools in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union and 10 schools in Palaya Jeyankonda town panchayat. Around 3,469 students benefited from it. On Mondays, rava upma with vegetable sambar was provided for breakfast. Semiya kichadi and Pongal were served on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It was upma and semiya kitchadi on Thursdays and Fridays.

The scheme was extended to all government primary schools in the district on September, 15. It was being implemented in 628 schools and 25,980 students are served breakfast on all school working days.

Dr. Prabhushankar, who took stock of the scheme on Friday, said that block block-level committees had been formed to monitor the implementation of the scheme. Block Development Officers, Deputy Block Development Officers and the officials of Mahalir Thittam were among the committee members. They were assigned specific tasks to ensure the supply of quality food to the students. Instructions were given to the designated officials to check the quality of vegetables and other items before being used for cooking. They should check whether the kitchens were equipped with all necessary utensils and LPG gas.

He said that the officials should ensure the post of all details such as the timing of food preparation and time of serving of food to the students on the designated App. Food Safety officials should also carry out periodic visits to check the quality of food.

