Block Development Officer held on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Karur unit, on Tuesday held a Block Development Officer in Karur district on graft charge and seized the bribe money from his alleged possession.

DVAC sources said R. Kumaravel, Block Development Officer of the village panchayat of K. Paramathi block, demanded ₹25,000 as bribe from the complainant E. Sakthivel of Thanthondrimalai in Karur district for processing the application submitted for regularisation of four house plots which was in the name of the complainant's wife.

Acting on a complaint, the DVAC officials laid a trap and caught Kumaravel in his office when he allegedly received the bribe money. The DVAC officials conducted a search in the house of Kumaravel in Manapparai, the sources said.


