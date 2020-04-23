Blithe indifference of patients to safety norms causes concern

Doctors at the Government Hospital for Tiruverumbur Taluk at Thuvakudi, that mostly caters to the rural population in several surrounding villages in a radius of over 10 kilometres, are concerned over the reluctance of outpatients towards safety protocol specified by the government for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 virus.

A number of patients do not seem to realise the importance of wearing face masks in the hospital. Adherence to personal distancing also leaves a lot to be desired. The doctors are a worried lot as there is a high level of footfall of outpatients even during the lockdown period.

The emphasis of the government to ensure that people stay indoors for prevention of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus has seemingly not had the desired impact in rural areas. The hospital caters to the people living as far as Suriyur and Ariyamangalam.

Though there is no public transport, hundreds of people still keep coming in two-wheelers and queue up every day at the hospital.

“We have been trying hard to impress upon the regular patients that they desist from coming to

the hospital if the ailments are not serious. But, the patients do not seem to understand the

gravity of the situation,” a senior doctor said.

Though the outpatient footfall during the lockdown period is much less when compared to

pre-lockdown days, the number is still high in the present situation, the doctor said. When

compared to 600 to 700 outpatients on normal days, the number at present is between 300

and 400, he said. The hospital with a capacity to accommodate 60 patients is in the process of creating a special COVID-19 ward to accommodate 10 patients.

The Government has sanctioned ₹25 lakh for the purpose, according to an official source.

“There are adequate personal protection equipment in the hospital. So far, no patient with

COVID-19 symptom has approached the hospital”, sources said.