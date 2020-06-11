Blaze destroys bikes in workshop

Two-wheelers and bike spare parts worth a few lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a fire that broke out here on Thursday.
The security guard of a commercial complex opposite Central Theatre noticed smoke billowing from one of the shops in the building and informed fire and rescue services.
Even before the fire tenders from Palayamkottai, Pettai and Cheranmahadevi could reach the spot, the blaze that broke out in a workshop spread to nearby outlets.
Due to westerly winds blowing around 1 a.m., the fire spread rapidly and destroyed bikes in the workshop and spare parts in adjacent shops.
Led by District Fire Officer Mahalingamurthy, five fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control after four hours.
Electrical short circuit is suspected to be cause of fire.
