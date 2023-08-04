Blast at Pudukottai fireworks unit | Two victims succumb to injuries

August 04, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons succumbed to injuries in a blast that took place at a private fireworks unit in Poongudi village in Pudukottai district recently.

While K. Veeramuthu (31) succumbed on the night of Thursday August 3, 2023, A. Thirumalai (30) died in the early hours of Friday. Both were undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.

The blast in the licenced fireworks unit took place on the evening of July 30, 2023, injuring five persons, including the unit’s owner Vairamani. All the five injured were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Vellanur Police are investigating the case.