HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blast at Pudukottai fireworks unit | Two victims succumb to injuries

The blast that took place in Poongudi village on July 30, 2023 had injured five persons; the others are undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital

August 04, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire-fighters put out the blaze at the site of the blast that took place on July 30, 2023

Fire-fighters put out the blaze at the site of the blast that took place on July 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons succumbed to injuries in a blast that took place at a private fireworks unit in Poongudi village in Pudukottai district recently.

While K. Veeramuthu (31) succumbed on the night of Thursday August 3, 2023, A. Thirumalai (30) died in the early hours of Friday. Both were undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.

The blast in the licenced fireworks unit took place on the evening of July 30, 2023, injuring five persons, including the unit’s owner Vairamani. All the five injured were admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Vellanur Police are investigating the case. 

Related Topics

fire / industrial accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.