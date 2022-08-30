‘Blanzy’ gets befitting farewell on retirement

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 30, 2022 19:44 IST

Detective dog ‘Blanzy’ that retired on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

A grand farewell was accorded to detective dog ‘Blanzy’ attached to the Dog Squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Tiruchi international airport when it retired on Monday after rendering 10 years of impeccable service. 

‘Blanzy’ - the male canine of Labrador breed had been used for detecting explosive substances at the international airport during various missions since 2013 when it was inducted into active service. 

A grand retirement ceremony was organised at the international airport here by the CISF personnel for ‘Blanzy’ which was honoured with a medal and certificate in recognition of its service to the security of civil aviation at the Tiruchi international airport. 

Present on the occasion were the Airport Director, Tiruchi S. Dharmaraj, Dr. Ganesh Kumar, consultant veterinary doctor, CISF, Deputy Commandant, CISF, Tiruchi airport H.S. Nayal, officers and men of the force. 

A rope pulling ceremony was organised in honour of ‘Blanzy’ where the detective dog sat atop a decorated jeep which was pulled by officers and men of the CISF personnel to some distance making it a heartwarming event.  The Dog Squad of the CISF has at present four detective dogs : ‘Vetri’, ‘Chinnu’, Lurul and Max which are all trained in detecting explosive substances.  Post retirement ‘Blanzy’ would continue to be taken care of at the Dog Squad, a CISF official said.

