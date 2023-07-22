Blacktopping of Tiruchi - Dindigul Highway gains pace ahead of CM visit

July 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents and motorists of Tiruchi can heave a sigh of relief from traffic snarls on Tiruchi - Dindigul Highway as the State Highways Department has completed the widening of the city stretch and begun relaying the 2.4-km road stretch from Pon Nagar to Koraiyar River ahead of the scheduled two-day visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin next week.

The department took up the project to widen the 7.6-km stretch of the highway from the road over bridge near Tiruchi Junction to Cholan Nagar near Thayanur. The proposal to widen the road was necessitated by frequent traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours. Encroachments on the road had resulted in shrinking of the 14-metre-wide motorable space, which further increased the traffic woes of the commuters.

The Highways Department had taken up the project under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme (CMRDP) at an estimated cost of ₹74.80 crore and completed the widening of roads from Koraiyar River to Cholan Nagar a few months ago. The widening of the 2.4-km stretch at Karumandapam from Pon Nagar to Koraiyar River encountered many challenges. An intermittent spell of rain in May and objections raised by a few residents against the removal of encroachments had hampered the progress.

A senior official from the State Highways Department told The Hindu, the road had been widened to 18 metre, with a motorable space of seven metre width on both sides. Apart from the two-way lane for four-wheelers on each side, the stretch would have a dedicated two-metre wide lane for two-wheelers. The department had planned to lay paver blocks on top of the storm water drains.

In addition to widening the 7.6-km stretch, the department also repaired and reconstructed nearly 20 culverts along the stretch and was working with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to shift a few lamp posts and transformers. Presently, works were under way to lay roads on the widened stretch and blacktopped with bituminous macadam. Painting of road markings and fixing reflectors would be completed after paving an additional layer with bituminous concrete, added the official.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tiruchi on July 26 to participate in a meeting at Ramji Nagar along Tiruchi - Dindigul Highway to address the office-bearers of DMK on 2024 Parliamentary elections and inaugurate an agriculture expo at a private college campus the next day.

