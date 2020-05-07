Cadre of the DMK and its allies on Thursday staged a black flag demonstration, protesting against the re-opening of Tasmac outlets, in Tiruchi.

The members, along with their family members, stood up in front of their houses holding black flags. As a mark of registering their protest, some of them wore black.

K.N. Nehru, principal secretary, DMK and MLA, Tiruchi West, stood up in front of his house in Thillai Nagar. While Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA, staged a protest at Viswas Nagar, N. Siva, DMK Rajya Sabha Member, joined the protest in front of his residence at SBI Officers’ Colony in Cantonment.

Criticising the State government for re-opening the Tasmac outlets, Mr. Nehru said it was unnecessary at a time when the people were waging a battle against COVID-19. It had diverted the attention of the official machinery from controlling the virus, he contended.

Arrested

A group of 20 members of the Makkal Adhikaram were arrested here on Thursday after they staged a protest opposing of the opening of TASMAC outlets.

The members led by the outfit’s zonal coordinator Chezhian assembled near a couple of TASMAC shops along the Salai road in Woraiyur area and raised slogans against the opening of the shops. They were arrested by the police and released in the afternoon. A case has been registered against them in Woraiyur police station.

A group of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members assembled in Woraiyur area and raised slogans against the opening of the liquor outlets and dispersed. Police sources said they were not arrested but a case was booked against them.

Thanjavur

While, at Thanjavur protest demonstrations were held in front of the shop at Pookara Street. Flower vendors objected to the reopening of the shop in their area while their shops remained shut in view of the coronavirus scare. Police thwarted attempts to stage demonstrations at Kumbakonam and at Vilar on the outskirts of Thanjavur by the general public. At Allur near Thiruvaiyaru, the villagers had a heated argument with the Revenue officials over the reopening of the shop but in vain.

Members of the DMK and its allies, besides some other organisations staged protests by holding black flags and placards at their houses or premises urging the State government not to reopen the TASMAC shops.

Pudukottai

At Venkadapuram in Alangudi taluk in the district, a group of villagers expressed their opposition to the functioning of a particular TASMAC outlet due to its location which

was posing nuisance and demanded its shifting. Revenue and police officials spoke to the villagers who gave up their protest later with sales continuing in the outlet.

Police sources said DMK members wearing black shirts and badges staged protests in front of their residences and party offices condemning the opening of the outlets at a time when there was spread of the viral disease.

Cadres of the Communist Party of India also staged protests against the opening of the shops.