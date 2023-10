October 02, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India organised a black flag demonstration at Puliyakudi Melathoppu on Monday demanding the closure of the Tasmac retail outlet functioning in the hamlet. The demonstrators led by CPI Papanasam union secretary M. Venkatesan raised slogans demanding the closure of the Tasmac shop alleging that women and children, especially girls, were teased by the customers of the wine shop.

