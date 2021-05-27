Black Day observed against farm laws

TIRUCHI/THANJAVUR

27 May 2021 03:54 IST

Protest was staged in response to the call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Members of various farmers organisations, trade unions and political parties hoisted black flags atop their homes and staged protests in the central districts on Wednesday to express solidarity with those agitating against the three farm laws in New Delhi and to press the Union government to repeal the legislation.

The protest was staged in response to the call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as Black Day, marking six months of farmers’ protests in New Delhi.

At Mannargudi, P.R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations, staged a demonstration after hoisting a black flag atop his house. “Lakhs of farmers are risking their lives to stage the protest against the farm laws, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stubborn in refusing to hold talks with them. The Centre should come forward to repeal the three laws,” Mr. Pandian demanded and welcomed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s reported assurance that a resolution would be adopted in the Assembly against the three laws.

Advertising

Advertising

Cadre of CPI, CPI(M) and members of various other organisations such as AITUC, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, AICCTU, CITU, AIDWA, Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam and other organisations hoisted black flags atop their houses and fields in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and other districts in the central region.

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association organised a similar demonstration in Valapuram hamlet, near Kumbakonam.

In Tiruchi, a group of farmers, led by P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, staged a protest by squatting on the road on the Karur-Bypass Road. They raised slogans urging the Centre to repeal the laws and ensure remunerative prices for produce.

Members of AITUC, CPI and CPI(M), who hoisted black flags at various places, also condemned the “anti-labour and anti-farmer policies” of the BJP government.

They wanted the Centre to withdraw the anti-labour laws, halt privatisation of PSUs, ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all and provide monthly assistance of ₹7,500 and foodgrains for labourers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.