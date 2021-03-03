Opposition indulging in vote bank politics: BJP

TIRUCHI

03 March 2021 19:18 IST

The BJP leader and the party’s co in-charge of Tamil Nadu Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Congress and the DMK were indulging in vote bank politics.

Speaking to reporters here after taking part in the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra,’ he said the Congress was a sinking boat and the DMK was steeped in corruption cases. He said he had visited 75 constituencies in the State so far and there was a lot of enthusiasm towards the BJP and towards nation building. Stating that the BJP had utmost respect for the Tamil culture, he said the party leaders drew good response wherever they visited the State. He said talks with the AIADMK on seat sharing were on and the party would get a sizeable number of seats.

He said the Vijay Sankalp Yatras were being conducted at Chennai, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Hosur to seek public support for the BJP and for the success of the party and its allies also.Tamil Nadu had received 6.43 lakh crore during the last six-and-half years for various schemes from the Centre including ₹63,000 crore for Chennai metro expansion and over ₹1 lakh crore for highways development. Lakhs of farmers benefited from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Yojana,’ he said adding that 175 welfare schemes of the Centre had been implemented across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

The country was moving forward in spite of many difficulties, he said adding that the country’s economy was intact notwithstanding the pandemic due to the able and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition was indulging in vote bank politics, whereas the BJP was providing good and clean governance. The Vijay Sankalp Yatra commenced near the Chathiram bus stand and culminated near the Devar Hall.