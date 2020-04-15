BJP youth wing honours doctor and sanitary workers in Tiruchi

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing unit honoured sanitary workers, a doctor, a nurse, a LPG domestic cylinder supplier and a ration shop employee for their selfless service to the society during the current coronavirus crisis situation.

A function was organised in this connection at Bheema Nagar here led by the party’s urban district youth wing president Gautam Nagarajan.

The doctor, nurse, a ration shop woman employee, an LPG cylinder supplier, couple of women sanitary workers and another worker involved in spraying disinfectants were made to sit in a row on a chair.

With a priest rendering mantras, the BJP youth wing members performed ‘paadha poojai’ to each one of them by applying sandal and kumkum on their feet after washing it. The youth wing members garlanded all the seven persons and gave away dhothi and a towel to men and sari, turmeric, sacred thaali thread and kumkum to women workers.

The youth wing members thought it fit to honour the seven persons picked up from different category as they were all rendering selfless service to the society.