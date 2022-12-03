BJP workers stage road rokos in Tiruchi

December 03, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP workers staging a demonstration at Palakarai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre on Saturday staged road rokos at 10 places in different parts of the city, protesting against the arrest of the party’s urban district president Rajasekaran.

Stating that Rajasekaran, who staged a protest against the grant of a licence to a recreational club at Puthur a few days ago, had been arrested and remanded for political vendetta along with eight others, the BJP workers staged protest at various places including Palakarai, Woraiyur and Thennur. They demanded the release of Rajasekaran and eight others immediately.

A total of 270 members, including 55 women, were taken into preventive custody for staging road rokos. All of them were released in the evening.

CONNECT WITH US