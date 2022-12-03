  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

BJP workers stage road rokos in Tiruchi

December 03, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers staging a demonstration at Palakarai on Saturday.

BJP workers staging a demonstration at Palakarai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre on Saturday staged road rokos at 10 places in different parts of the city, protesting against the arrest of the party’s urban district president Rajasekaran.

Stating that Rajasekaran, who staged a protest against the grant of a licence to a recreational club at Puthur a few days ago, had been arrested and remanded for political vendetta along with eight others, the BJP workers staged protest at various places including Palakarai, Woraiyur and Thennur. They demanded the release of Rajasekaran and eight others immediately.

A total of 270 members, including 55 women, were taken into preventive custody for staging road rokos. All of them were released in the evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.