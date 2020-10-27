BJP women’s wing protests VCK leader’s remarks

The BJP women’s wing on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and Pudukottai assailing VCK leader Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks against Hindu religion and Hindu women.

The party’s male functionaries participated in the two protests.

The demonstration that was held for an hour near Old Collectorate in Tiruchi was led by party women’s wing president Bhuvaneswari. The demonstrators raised slogans against the VCK leader and demanded his arrest.

The demonstration in Pudukottai Town was organised in front of the Collectorate and was led by BJP women’s wing district president R. Sumathi.