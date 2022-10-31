Tiruchirapalli

BJP women’s wing lodges complaint

The Tiruvarur District BJP Women’s Wing has lodged a complaint with Mannargudi police seeking legal action against DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq who had allegedly made derogatory remarks about a group of BJP women members recently.

In the complaint, District Women’s Wing president Devi had said that the accused while speaking at an event in which a Tamil Nadu Minister also participated, had used abusive words against the BJP women members, Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami.

The BJP Women’s Wing State Secretary, Jeevajyothi, BJP State Executive Committee members, Kannan and Raghavan, Tiruvarur District Minorities Wing president, Kamaludheen and others accompanied the women’s wing members to the Mannargudi Police Station on Monday.


