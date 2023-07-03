BJP using Enforcement Directorate to break Opposition parties, alleges CPI

July 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate to break Opposition parties.

Addressing the media in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan alleged that the ED had become a “puppet” of the BJP government.

He claimed that the Centre may try to break more Opposition parties using the ED, citing the case of the Nationalist Congress Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre would make efforts to portray the Opposition parties as untrustworthy and unstable, he said.

Mr. Mutharasan claimed that the BJP had not anticipated 17 Opposition parties coming together to hold a joint meeting last month. The BJP would try to “capture” the weak or threaten to file cases against them, he alleged. The Centre was trying to divert the attention of the people by raking up issues like the Uniform Civil Code, he said.

Mr. Mutharasan said the Congress government in Karnataka should give up its plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, and provide Tamil Nadu its due share of water for irrigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT